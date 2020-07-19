Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Deepika Padukone: Who Rocked The Airport Looks Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is widely known for her unique sartorial choices. The actor was once spotted donning a black and white outfit at the airport. Deepika Padukone, who is also noted for her distinctive fashion sense, was also spotted donning a similar black and white outfit at the airport. Their airport looks garnered widespread attention from fans and they seem to have put the fans into a fix as to who sported the outfit better. With all that said now, check out Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan's similar airport looks:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone's similar airport looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport donning a black and white look. The actor donned an outfit that appears to be a fusion of kurta and shirt. The knee-length kurta was styled in a shirt manner with full sleeves and buttons from top to end with a collar. She teamed her white top with black jeans. The actor teamed her white and black outfit with toe-pointed heels.

The Kurbaan actor completed her look by opting for bright pink lipstick and tied her hair at the back. She even wore a pair of sunglasses in the look and carried a black purse. The actor also carried a scarf that is tied to her purse. Check out the black and white outfit sported by Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport:

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Films Where The Actor Essayed Serious Roles

ALSO READ | How Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Related To Shweta Nanda; Check Full Details

Deepika Padukone has sported a wide range of outfits at various events, functions, and while travelling. The actor has also been seen donning black and white outfit several times. Padukone also was spotted donning a similar white and black look like that of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor once donned a white long kurta that has buttons from top to end.

The kurta featured apple cut and was short in length in the front than at the back. Padukone teamed her white long kurta with black narrow length pants. For shoewear, she opted for contrasting black boots. She completed her look by opting for a silver watch and a black leather bag. The actor tied her hair back and went for pink shaded lip colour. Check out the look donned by Deepika Padukone at the airport:

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'What Women Want': Empowering Statements By Guests On The Show

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's GIFs That You Can Use To Initiate Conversations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.