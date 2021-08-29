Kareena Kapoor & Her 'forever Girls' Enjoy Weekend In Style; Netizens React To Moment

The Kapoor & Arora sisters are among the well-known BFFs of the film industry. The quartet loves to let their hair down and enjoy together, and one often sees them having an enjoyable time. Not just did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora spend some quality time together agaim, they also looked their stylish best for the evening.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Amrita and Malaika enjoy fun-filled evening

Kareena dropped the picture with her sister Karisma, close friends Malaika and Amrita and make-up artist Mallika Bhat.

Kareena, who welcomed her second child, Jeh, six months ago, posed in style in a white shirt and shorts. Her sister Karisma was dressed in a dark blue sleeveless top and black trousers. Malaika raised the glamour quotient in black and white while Amrita too donned an all-white loose ensemble.

The Jab We Met star called her squad her 'forever girls'.

Amrita and Karisma sent love back with heart emojis. The post was much-liked with close to 6 lakh likes in less than a day. Netizens showered love on the stars with flame and heart emojis galore.

The team seemed to love enjoying some weekend time off as they had recently partied on one of the Sundays earlier this month as well. At that time, they were also accompanied by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra as well Adar Poonawalla.

Kareena & others on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is set to be seen next in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, also starring Aamir Khan, is gearing up for release on Christmas, while the shooting of the movie is still on, Kareena has completed her shooting for the movie a few months ago.

She recently also came up with her first-ever book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, tracing her journeys in the birth of her sons.

Karisma had recently featured on the reality show Super Dancer 4. Malaika is featuring as a judge on the reality show MTV Supermodel of the Year 2. She also recently announced her venture into an online food platform.