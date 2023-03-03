Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Ooze Oomph As They Twin In Black Attires

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor recently attended the 70th birthday celebration of their BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother Joyce. The intimate bash was held at a restaurant in Mumbai where the Kapoor sisters twinned in black ensembles.

Kareena opted for a little black cut-out dress with dewy make-up. She teamed her look with black stilettos and a matching clutch. On the other hand, Karisma sported a floral print A-line dress. She styled her look with black boots and minimal accessories. She opted for smokey-eye makeup and a sleek ponytail.

The Raja Hindustani actress took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie wherein she can be seen posing with Kareena. She captioned the photo saying, "Sister Sister."

Take a look at the photo below:

Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram story

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress also dropped a photo on her Instagram story. In the photo, Malaika and Amrita can be seen holding a mic presumably reciting a heartfelt speech for their mother. Amrita can also be spotted in the pic dolled up in a black gown.

Sharing her story, Kareena wrote, "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday Aunty Joyce." The event was also attended by Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look at the photo below:

More on Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is all set to feature in her upcoming untitled crime thriller. The project which is helmed by Hansal Mehta is currently in the final stage of its post-production. Other than this, she has also teamed up with Sujoy Ghosh for her digital debut. The actress has another project titled The Crew starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor is all set to come up with her crime thriller Brown. She also has Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.