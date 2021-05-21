Kareena Kapoor & Mira Kapoor Mourn Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary's Demise; Extend Condolences

It has been recently learnt that Indian Air Force pilot and Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary has been martyred due to the crashing of his MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft. Even as more details about his plane crash continue to emerge, netizens from all across the country have been sending their condolences and tributes on social media. Bollywood personalities Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Kapoor have joined them in sending their condolences on Instagram. Both of them have penned short but heartfelt notes for the late pilot, while also showing solidarity with his family.

Kareena Kapoor and Mira Kapoor pay tributes to IAF pilot Abhinav Choudhary

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the martyred soldier in her Instagram story while expressing her condolences. Right above the picture that shows Abhinav sporting his uniform, she wrote, “Rest in peace, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary”. She concluded her message by writing, “My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones”. On the other hand, Mira Kapoor began her message of solidarity by writing, “A brave young warrior lost”. She continued, “RIP Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. Condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones”.

The official handle of the Indian Air Force made the announcement earlier in the day on social media, calling his demise a “tragic loss” and said that it “stands firmly with the bereaved family”.

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

The martyred soldier’s aircraft had taken off for a training sortie from Suratgarh Air Force Station and headed towards Jagraon, completing the practice. The pilot was on his way back to Suratgarh when his aircraft eventually crashed.

