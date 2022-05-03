Kareena Kapoor Attempts 'perfect Family Picture' On Eid; Taimur, Jeh & Inaaya Zoned Out

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the auspicious day of Eid with her family as she took to her social media space and gave fans a glimpse at the 'perfect family picture'. The photo featured the Pataudi family trying to get a 'picture perfect'. Earlier, in the day, Soha Ali Khan also dropped a couple of pictures that saw her enjoying the festival of Eid with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Eid with family

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a family picture as she posed with her husband Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jeh. Saif's sisters Saba and Soha Ali Khan and the latter's husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also part of the picture.

The picture saw Kareena sitting next to Soha on a couch with Inaaya on the latter's lap, while Saba was sitting at the back and smiling. Kunal Kemmu, Saif, Taimur and Jeh sat on the floor as they all were decked up in kurta pyjamas. In the picture, Jeh was captured daydreaming, while Taimur could be seen rubbing his eyes and Inaaya is seen raising her hand. Have a look:

Bebo captioned the picture, "Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!!

@sakpataudi @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu". The post witnessed several reactions with Dia Mirza dropping three red hearts in the comment section, while netizens wished the Pataudi clan 'Eid Mubarak'.

Soha Ali Khan prepares sevaiyan on Eid

Earlier, in the day, Soha Ali Khan took to the photo-blogging site and dropped a couple of pictures that saw her enjoying the festival of Eid with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya. In one of the pictures, she could also be seen making sevaiyan with Kemmu. Soha wrote in the caption, "Wishing you and your families peace and prosperity and a very joyous Eid al-Fitr #eidmubarak". Have a look:

The trio opted for a traditional fit to mark the auspicious day. While the Kalank actor donned ivory coloured Kurta paired with a white pair of trousers, Soha opted for a rose pink coloured ethnic attire teamed up with a dupatta. Their little munchkin looked adorable in a neon green coloured crop top and skirt.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan