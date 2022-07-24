Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann & More Celebs Hail Neeraj Chopra For Historic Win At WAC 2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in the men's Javelin throw event at World Athletics Championships final in the US. The sportsperson scripted history by becoming the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to take home a medal in the championship.

Wishes have been pouring in from across the country, hailing 'the pride of India' Neeraj Chopra. Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, and more also took to social media to celebrate Chopra's historic win.

Celebrities hail Neeraj Chopra for clinching silver at World Athletics Championships

Taking to his Instagram story today, July 24, Kareena shared a photo of Neeraj with a bunch of emoticons celebrating the win, while Kangana Ranaut dropped a video from Neeraj's stint at the championship and mentioned, "The unstoppable Neeraj Chopra...pride of India." On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning India’s first ever silver at the World Athletics Championships!” Take a look.

Other celebrities penning congratulatory messages for Neeraj included Shershaah star, Sidharth Malhotra. Congratulating him, the actor wrote, "More power to you!”. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar mentioned, "Big congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for making history yet again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship.”

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the javelin thrower for securing the second spot. "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the World Championships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," he mentioned.

Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal with his massive fourth-attempt throw of 88.13 metres. For the unversed, long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/ @AYUSHMANNK/ TWITTER/ @MSSIRSA)