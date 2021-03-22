Kareena Kapoor Begins Shooting Again After Delivery Her Second Child

Kareena Kapoor is back to work after giving birth to her second son. The Bollywood actor was recently spotted in Mumbai on a set. Kareena Kapoor’s photos from this recent appearance have since then gone viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor starts shooting again after welcoming second son

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son together on February 21, 2021 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Now nearly after welcoming her second child, Kareena Kapoor has begun working again. Recently the Bollywood actor was spotted shooting in Mumbai.

In an Instagram post shared by Manav Manglani, Kareena Kapoor is dressed in a light blue colour dress. Along with the dress, Kareena is sporting some simple jewellery and a short hairdo. Along with the pictures, Manav Manglani wrote, “@KareenaKapoorKhan is back to the grind! The actress spotted shooting for an OTT show post giving birth for the second time. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s look from this recent outing below.

Even Kareena Kapoor’s fans were excited to see her. Many fans were quick to flood the Instagram post with likes and comments. Some fans chose to comment with plenty of emojis while one fan simply wrote, “Stunning”. Take a look at these comments on Kareena Kapoor’s recent posting pregnancy outing below.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her newborn son

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on International Women’s Day and shared a picture with her newborn son. In this B&W picture, Kareena Kapoor is looking at the camera while her son is swaddled and resting his head on her shoulder. Kareena and Saif are yet to reveal their son’s picture and his name. Through this post, Kareena Kapoor wished all the women on the special occasion.

She wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay”. Just like the previous post, Kareena’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments. Kareena’s sister-in-law commented, “You’re a rock. Love you”. While many of Kareena’s friends like Tanya Ghavri, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Rhea Kapoor, Amruta Arora, and sister Karisma Kapoor commented with plenty of heart emojis and wished Kareena on International Women’s Day. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram post and the comments it received below.

