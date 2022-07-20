Kareena Kapoor Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours; 'Saif Has Already Contributed...'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has taken some time off from her busy schedule and is currently enjoying quality time in Italy with Saif Ali Khan and her kids. Ever since the actor headed for her vacation, she has constantly been treating fans with her stunning vacation pictures.

Amidst Kareena's vacation photos surfacing online, fans began to speculate that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is once again going to be a mother. Rumours of Kareena's pregnancy spread like wildfire, however, the actor finally broke her silence and refuted the pregnancy speculations with a hilarious note.

Kareena Kapoor opens up on pregnancy rumours

Kareena Kapoor recently headed to her Instagram stories and penned a hilarious note addressing the pregnancy rumours that were doing rounds on the internet. In her note, the actor revealed that she is not pregnant it's the "pasta and wine". Kareena wrote, "It’s the pasta and wine guys...calm down…I’m NOT Pregnant…Uffff…Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country…enjoy - KKK"

Here, take a look:

For the unversed, Kareena is a doting mother to two kids, 5-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, and 1-year-old Jeh Ali Khan. As soon as the news of Kareena's third pregnancy surfaced online, fans began sharing hilarious memes about the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan, who has also donned the hat of a producer for the film. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Apart from this, the Good Newwz star will soon be making her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s book. The murder mystery film will stream on Netflix and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in prominent roles.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan