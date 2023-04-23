Kareena Kapoor Congratulates Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra On Welcoming Baby Boy

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra welcomed thier first child, a baby boy, after marrying in February 2020. The news was shared online by Armaan's sister, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, as they congratulated the new parents on social media. Kareena shared a throwback picture with her brother and sister-in-law, congratulationg them on this new phase in their lives. Neetu, on the other hand, shared an animated photo and wrote over it, "Super excited to welcome the new addition to our family."

Armaan got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Anissa at a private get-together in July 2019. He is the son of Reema Jain, who is Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister, and Manoj Jain. He entered the Indian film industry with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil opposite Deeksha Seth. The film was directed by Arif Ali. Armaan and Anissa got married in a star-studded function in February 2020, right before the pandemic-induced lockdown. Armaan had been sharing photos of Anissa's pregnancy journey on social media.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's love story

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra were in a long-standing relationship before they tied the knot in 2020. Anissa was a marketing consultant when she met Armaan in 2011. They were introduced to each other during a night out organised by Armaan's younger brother, businessman and actor Aadar Jain in New York City. They couple was in a long-distance relationship and kept travelling between Mumbai and New York to keep the spark alive.

After almost eight years of being together, Armaan proposed to Anissa in July 2019. They had their roka in December 2019, followed by a lavish wedding early next year. Now, they are set to begin the latest chapter in their lives.