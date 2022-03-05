Actor Kareena Kapoor and film producer Rhea Kapoor are Bollywood's BFFs and are known for supporting each other through their thick and thin. They often share pictures with each other and never fail to shell out some major friendship goals. Bollywood's girls' gang including Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are often seen hanging out with each other.

As film producer Rhea Kapoor turns a year older today, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochromatic picture. Along with the picture, she also penned a sweet birthday wish for her friend.

Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet note on Rhea Kapoor's birthday

On Saturday, actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture with Rhea Kapoor. Sharing the picture, the Jab We Met actor penned an adorable note. She wrote, "Food Film Making Fun You and Me (heart emoticon) Love You...@rheakapoor"

Earlier actor Kareena Kapoor gave fans a sneak peek into her WhatsApp chats with her producer friend Rhea Kapoor on social media.

Kareena Kapoor's food conversation with Rhea Kapoor

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Rhea Kapoor. In the chat, the duo was having a fun conversation over food. Rhea wrote, "Should I send you hot chocolate, Whipped cream", Kareena replied, "No no I don’t like" with two laughing emojis. Rhea again asked, "Hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream", the 3 Idiots actor replied, "Ya that’s the best". Rhea then wrote, "Ok will send biscuits and hot fudge, order vanilla ice cream." Sharing the chats on her Instagram stories, Kareena captioned it, "I love these conversations", adding some laughing emojis.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for her comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Kareena plays the role of Aamir Khan's love interest in the movie. The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan and comes as an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film is penned by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. It is produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

Image: Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan, rheakapoor