Kareena Kapoor Dons Hospital Dress, Shoots With Aamir Khan For 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Post giving birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan, actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted shooting for her next film Laal Singh Chaddha. While Kareena was seen donning a hospital gown, Aamir, on the other hand, was seen wearing a turban as he walked down the shooting sets. The paparazzi accounts shared several pictures and videos of the two from the sets as they inch close towards the film’s completion.

Kareena had also shared several pictures with her team on her Instagram stories while expressing her happiness of resuming work after a long gap. She captioned them as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Back with my loves’. In one photo, she was getting her makeup done, while in the other, she posed for the camera. In the video shared by one of the paparazzi accounts, which is believed to have been shot last night, Aamir was seen stepping out in his get-up of a Sikh along with his team, followed by Kareena Kapoor in a hospital gown as they head to shoot the remaining portions.

Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai

Last year, the actor had wrapped up the shooting schedule and even shared a picture with Aamir from the sets. "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania, and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again (sic),” she wrote then.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film has been helmed by Advait Chandan. Apart from Kareena, Aamir, the film also stars Mona Singh and South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya who is set to make his Hindi debut with the film. Major chunks of the film have been already shot in Punjab and Ladakh. The movie is slated for Christmas 2021 release.



Image: MANAVMANGLANI/KAREENAKAPOOR/Instagram