Kareena Kapoor Drops BTS Pics From 'Devotion Of Suspect X' Sets As She Wraps Up Shoot; See

Kareena Kapoor has finally wrapped up filming her upcoming OTT debut, Netflix's Devotion of Suspect X. The actor shared a trail of BTS glimpses from the sets as she bid adieu to the project, claiming that it'll be the 'best'. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It comes as an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author, Keigo Higashino.

Kareena Kapoor drops BTS glimpses from Devotion of Suspect X sets

Taking to her Instagram handle recent, Kareena dropped multiple glimpses with the cast and crew as they shared smiles on the sets. The pictures also featured Kareena's younger child, Taimur and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. In the caption, she mentioned, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is (fire emoticon)." Take a look.

Kareena has been constantly treating fans with inside glimpses of the project and recently dropped a picture with Taimur as he accompanied her on the last day of the shoot. Sharing the adorable selfie of the mother-son duo, Kareena wrote, "Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro #My TimTim… (sic)"

Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that it's "probably the best love story I’ve ever read.” He said that it was an honour to have gotten the chance to adapt the novel into a film. On the other hand, Kareena will also be seen with Aamir Khan in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures, the film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks.

