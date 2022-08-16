Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in the Indian film industry. The two Bollywood stars never fail to give away major couple goals and make sure to spend as much time together as possible. As Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today, August 16, Kareena Kapoor penned the most adorable post for her hubby.

Saif Ali Khan rang into his 52nd birthday today, August 16, 2022. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor dropped two adorable pictures of her actor husband. In the photos, the Vikram Vedha star could be seen wearing a blue and white coloured t-shirt and sporting transparent cat-eye glasses while sitting in his car. The first picture saw him pouting while looking at the camera while he gave a stunned look in the second one.

Sharing the goofy photos, the Laal Singh Chadha star called her husband the "Best Man in the world." She added how he makes her life crazier and the pictures are proof. She further showered love on her husband and quipped how Saif Ali Khan's pout is better than hers. Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world. You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof. I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …What say guys?"

Kareena Kapoor's actor best friend Amrita Arora reacted to the post and wrote, "Saifuuuuu" in the comment section. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also wished her elder brother a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai. May u achieve the heights you dream of and keep ... grinning!! Lots of love."

On Saif Ali Khan's work front

After impressing the masses with his negative role in the 2020 film Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan is all set to play the villain in his two upcoming films. The actor will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming film Vikram Vedha. On the other hand, he will play Ravana in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush.

