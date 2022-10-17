Kareena Kapoor Drops Pics With Her 'Handsome Man' Saif Ali Khan On Their 10th Anniversary

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently celebrating being married for a decade now. The couple tied the knot back in 2012 in a private ceremony. Kareena Kapoor shared two pictures with Saif Ali Khan on their special day and penned a heartwarming note.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share two throwback pictures with her husband. In the photos, the couple smiled together while Saif Ali Khan leaned on Kareena's shoulder. Sharing the photos, Kareena Kapoor penned a short and sweet note that read, "Me and you you and me to eternity we go… Happy 10 Handsome Man."

The couple's friends from the industry showered them with love on their special day. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy anniversary beauties," while Masaba Gupta commented, "Happy anniversary you stunning people." Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat and more congratulated the two. The couple's fans also poured love as one of them wrote, "Happy Anniversary Kareena and Saif the most beautiful stunning couple ever god bless you guys always."

Kareena Kapoor was recently filming for her upcoming film in London. She flew to the UK with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan and returned on Sunday morning for her anniversary. In a previews interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about how she manages work and family as she flew for the shoot without Taimur. Kareena said, "My priority is definitely my family — my children, my husband, parents, sister. They are everything to me." She revealed that she and Saif ensure that one parent is always with their kids. She added, "We keep taking turns. But I know it’s still difficult. It’s the hardest thing to do."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had worked together in LOC Kargil and Omkara, yet it wasn't till their 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love. Kareena had once revealed she and the Vikram Vedha actor went on long bike rides in Ladakh while filming the movie and got together. The couple tied the knot in 2012 in a private ceremony and has two sons Taimur and Jeh.

