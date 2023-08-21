Kareena Kapoor Drops Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu's Unseen Photo On His 1st Birthday

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja celebrated their son Vayu first's birthday on August 20. The couple's little bundle of joy was showered with birthday wishes from family and Sonam's friends from the film industry. On the occasion, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to drop an adorable, unseen picture of the mother-son duo.

3 things you need to know

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu on August 20, 2022.

Kareena Kapoor shared an unseen monochrome photo on Vayu's birthday.

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding 2 is reported to be under development.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Vayu on birthday

Kareena Kapoor wished Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu on his first birthday with an unseen monochrome picture. In it, the Neerja actress was seen holding a balloon while her son, who wore a birthday cap, looked at it out of curiosity. The mother-son duo twinned in pajamas together as they celebrated the special day.

(Kareena Kapoor wishes Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with an unseen photo on his birthday | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to this little bundle of joy. Sending so much love and blessings." In the photo, Vayu's face was not visible. In the past, whenever Sonam has shared pictures of her son, she has kept her face hidden.

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding 2 is reportedly in development. The original cast of the film includes Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsaia, Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Meanwhile, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller Blind. The story revolved around the life of a woman who loses her eyesight after a car accident, only to discover her other senses.