Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Festive Fervour As She Marks Ganesh Chaturthi With Family; See Pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees across the country welcomed idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes for the 10-day-long festival. Throughout the 10 days, devotees offer prayers and sweets to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped an adorable picture with her son Jeh Ali Khan as they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Kareena Kapoor recently attended a family get-together with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. The actor met with her father Randhir Kapoor, mom, Babita, sister, Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and cousins - Aadar and Armaan Jain. As the actor also offered her prayers to Lord Ganesha, she treated her fans with an adorable picture.

In the photo, the Laal Singh Chadha star could be seen donning a beautiful multi-coloured printed outfit. She accessorised her look with a pair of beautiful earrings and black goggles. On the other hand, Jeh Ali Khan looked all things cute in a black T-shirt and white pants. While Kareena Kapoor sat in front of the shrine, Jeh Ali Khan could be seen eating something. Sharing the photos, Kareena added an orange heart and a joined hands emoji.

The actor's fans showered her with love via the comment section of the post. Her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also reacted to the post and poured love on Jeh Ali Khan. She wrote, "Happy ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jehs mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha'Allah.... (sic)"

Kareena Kapoor also reshared a family picture on her IG stories. In the photo, the 41-year-old could be seen holding Jeh in her arms while sharing smiles with Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar and Armaan Jain. Sharing the photo, the 3 Idiots star wrote, "Mera Pariwaar."

On Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will be next featured in the upcoming film The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from this, the actor also has an untitled film with Hansal Mehta.