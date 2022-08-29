Despite their busy schedules, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan always ensure they spend enough time with each other. Currently, the couple is enjoying some family time at Pataudi Palace which they are visiting with their two sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Recently, Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of how she spent Monday morning with her actor-husband.

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a clip in which she could be seen playing badminton with Saif Ali Khan on the lawn of Pataudi Palace. In the video, the Jab We Met star was dressed in a black tank top and white joggers. She tied her hair in a bun and put on white sneakers. On the other hand, the Vikram Vedha star donned a blue T-shirt with orange shorts.

Sharing the video, Kareena Kapoor mentioned how she enjoyed playing badminton with her husband and also challenged her best friend Amrita Arora for a game. She wrote, "Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad… Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial. (sic)" Amrita Arora reacted to the post and quipped that they could soon play together. She wrote, "Hahhahaha you can play with us." Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan also commented on the post and wrote, "I don't know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!! (sic)"

On Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor now has several projects in her kitty. She will soon star in the upcoming film The Devotion of Suspect X, which is Netflix's screen adaption of a book of the same name. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Moreover, Kareena will also be seen in Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor's upcoming movie.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen playing a ghost hunter in the horror comedy Bhoot Police. The film also saw Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez as his co-leads. The 52-year-old star is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He is also all set to play the lead antagonist Ravana in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush.