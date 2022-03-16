Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is very active when it comes to treating her fans with some adorable pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Fans love the glimpses of the little munchkins. In 2020, Kareena Kapoor made an official announcement along with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, that they were to soon embrace parenthood for the second time. In 2021, Kareena welcomed Jeh into her family. Since then netizens are going gaga over the little one's glimpses. Recently, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared some photos where she is seen spending some quality time with her son Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys some quality time with her son Jeh

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture where she is seen spending her leisure time with her son Jeh. The two were seen chilling on the beautiful scenic location of a beach. The picture had the little muchkin's partial glimpse playing on the beach. In the photo, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor was seen donned in a black coloured monokini with her hair tied up into a messy bun. Sharing the photo Kareena wrote "Where I belong...(heart emoticon)". Here take a look at the picture-

Kareena Kapoor shares a sweet post on son Jeh's birthday

While sharing the unseen picture, the Jab We Met actor penned a sweet message and wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together... Of course with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life." She added the hashtags #Mera Beta and #My Tiger." She signed off the note with these words: "To eternity and beyond." Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. Many celebrities too reacted to the post, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy birthday Jeh Jaan! Love you. Always. And Tim too." Dia Mirza commented: "Happy Birthday Jeh." Kareena Kapoor's best friend Amrita Arora wrote: "Jeh baba," adding heart emojis.

IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan