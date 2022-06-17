Kareena Kapoor Gets Surprise From Taimur On Last Day Of 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' Shoot

Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for her next film titled The Devotion Of Suspect X and often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from its sets. The actor is often accompanied by her children on the sets of the film and was most recently joined by Taimur as she announced her final day of shooting for it. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and showered the mother-son duo with heaps of love.

Taimur Ali Khan joins mom Kareena Kapoor on last day of The Devotion Of Suspect X shoot

Kareena Kapoor took to her social media account on June 17 and shared a picture of herself with Taimur. In the picture, the Bollywood star could be seen pouting for the camera, as her son sat on her lap and covered his face with his cap. Kareena announced she had a 'visitor on set' as she mentioned it was the last day of the shoot for her upcoming film, which will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Kareena also mentioned in the caption of the post that Taimur was 'just like his father' Saif Ali Khan as the duo both do not like being in pictures. The caption of the picture read, "Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father. #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro. #My TimTim."

Have a look at the post here

Kareena Kapoor Khan also recently spent quality time with her other son, Jeh on the sets of the film and shared glimpses from their time together. She called him the 'best man' as she posted an adorable picture of the duo. Kareena, who's fondly called Bebo, captioned the picture, "Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company."

Kareena Kapoor's films

Apart from The Devotion of suspect X, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will reunite with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. The film is set to release on August 11, 2022 and fans can't wait to see the duo share the screen once again.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan