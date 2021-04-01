Kareena Kapoor Gets Upset As Paparazzi Clicks Her At Friend's Place, Watch Video

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was earlier in the day spotted at her friend Amrita Arora's house, showed her displeasure over a pap who tried to click her while she was stepping out. The actress was seen wearing white T-shirts and joggers while she was stepping out from her friend's house with her staff including manager Poonam Damania. The clip showed the actress noticing the paparazzi who tried to click her and she shunned him away.

Kareena Kapoor expresses displeasure over a pap

The video was shared by Tadka Bollywood on Instagram that showed Kareena taking a notice of the photographers clicking her pictures from inside the building and then asked them not to click the pictures by showing her hands. The Instagram page also shared the picture of the actress after she arrived at the apartment. The 40-year-old actress had even posed for some shots while stepping out from the car.

Earlier, the actress who was caught on the camera stepping out from a studio post completing a shoot, obliged the paparazzi to click her after they complied with her request. The actress was asked to remove her mask for the pictures but she was reluctant at first. Later, she made a request to the camera persons to maintain social distancing after which she took off her mask and got herself clicked.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor turned host for her aunts Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, and cousin Riddhima Kapoor after they were clicked outside the Good Newwz actresses house. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work a month after the delivery of her second child. The actor is currently hosting a radio show titled What Women Want and will soon be seen in the upcoming film titled Lal Singh Chaddha. The movie has been in the production stage for quite some time and many fans have been waiting for its release. Khan's last on-screen appearances were in Good Newzz and Veere Di Wedding, which hit screens in the year 2019.

(Image credit: Instagram)