Kareena Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'Forever Mood'; Posts Jeh's Adorable Pic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from her beach holiday in Maldives have recieved much appreciation from fans. The actor, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons - Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, seemed to have a great time during their outing. Kapoor has been quite active and posting stunning pictures from her vacation for her Instagram followers. Recently, she managed to capture her various moods on camera. She also shared an adorable snap of Jeh as he sat up in a stroller.

Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her 'Forever Mood'

Taking to her IG story, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a sneak peek into her various moods. In the first picture which is a monochrome one, Kapoor looked sideways and penned. "Mood 1." In the second picture, she can be seen looking at the sky, and the palm trees' background. She captioned it, "Mood 2." However, what has caught her fans' eyes is the last picture featuring Jeh. In the third picture, Jeh can be seen reaching out for toys as he sat up in a stroller. She penned, "Forever Mood" with a string of lovely emojis.

Earlier, last week, the actor couple was clicked leaving Mumbai along with their kids. On Sunday, the Angrezi Medium star dropped a zoomed-in picture of Saif and Taimur, who can be seen standing on a boat, some distance away. She captioned the picture, "Once upon a time on an island." She has also dropped a series of pictures from the trip that includes selfies, where she can be seen wearing a big straw hat.

Many of her fans and followers are speculating that the trip is to celebrate Kapoor's 41st birthday that comes on Tuesday. In August this year, the whole family had traveled to the island to mark Saif's 51st birthday.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood smash hit film, Forrest Gump. The film marks their onscreen reunion after 2012's release Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Hindi debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. It also has Mona Singh in an essential role.

Image: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan