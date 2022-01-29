Kareena Kapoor Gives Glimpse Of Her Dinner Date With Saif Ali Khan & Friends; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan often treats her fans and followers with glimpses of her day-to-day activities. From dedicated Yoga sessions to partying with friends, she keeps her fans updated with everything. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has recently reposted a picture on social media in which she could be seen enjoying an evening with friends and family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted a picture on one of her stories. The post featured her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and friends. The Heroine actor was seen twinning in black with Saif and the two made a beautiful couple together. Kareena wore a black thigh-length dress, Saif looked dapper in a black kurta teamed up with white pyjama. Karisma wore a black vest sweater over a white shirt. Not only them but everyone in the picture wore black for the dinner night that was hosted by Kareena and Saif.

The actor often shares glimpses of her family and friends. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture from her intense workout session. She captioned it, "Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga Mat❤️with my favourite girl…long road ahead but we can do this 💪oh!is that my car at the back?🐷".

Kareena and Saif on work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film titled Forrest Gump. She plays the role of Aamir Khan's love interest in the movie. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, has been written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan as an actor and as a producer as well. Apart from that, the producers include Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film was slated to release on Valentine's Day but now the makers have shifted the movie's release date to April 14, 2022.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will now be seen playing the role of the antagonist 'Lankesh' in the mythological drama Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

