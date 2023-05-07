Kareena Kapoor Gives Polite Response To Woman Who Tries To Shake Her Hand | Watch

Kareena Kapoor recently stepped out on a date with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The Jab We Met actress was surrounded by a sea of fans. A woman requested Kareena to let her touch her hand and the actress’ response to it is doing the rounds on the internet.

Kareena and Saif drove to a restaurant in the city for a date. As soon as she stepped out of the car, a woman followed Laal Singh Chaddha star and requested her to shake hands. Kareena looked visibly uncomfortable with the request and simply folded her hands in a namaste to greet the woman. Fans praised her for not getting rattled while others argued that she disrespected a fan. Watch the full video here.

Netizens react to the video

Commenting on the video, some social media users mentioned that Kareena Kapoor was arrogant to a woman who simply wanted to touch her. Taking to comments, a user wrote, “Hath mila lena chahiae tha" (should have shook hands). Another comment read, “How rude of her and that man who is pushing that lady," which was a reference to Kareena's security.

Fans defend Kareena Kapoor

Fans of Kareena were quick to defend her. A comment read, “She waved back, she smiled back , she didn't ignored 😮 stop guilting her (sic)." Another user mentioned, “She said namaste, waved back, now she want to touch and hug 😮.. sometimes it's scary (sic)." A fan of the actress noted, “Her hand her choice. Very simple. The same rules apply to anyone.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan date night

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan kept it cool for their dinner date on May 6. The Adipurush actor drove the car to the restaurant and he was spotted wearing a grey t-shirt with denim jeans. He also rocked a baseball cap with his casual ensemble. Kareena on the other hand, wore a floral top with black denim. She completed the look with a red sling bag.