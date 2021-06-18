Kareena Kapoor Gives Tour Of Her New House As She Shoots Ad, Check Out Amazing Artefacts

Actress Kareena Kapoor who shifted into her new paradise before the birth of her second child recently gave a small tour of her house on Instagram. While the actress was recording a video for an oral hygiene brand, Kareena shot for it at her home in Mumbai, giving fans a look inside the new place.

Kareena Kapoor gives tour of the new house

The video began with the actress sitting on her grand poster bed with a curtain all around. Next to her is a bedside table with a large lamp with Chinoiserie art on it. White drapes hang around the poster bed and it is decked with bright pillows. Soon after she gave an inside view of her bedroom, the actress walks off from her room to another area with a dark board sideboard and a typewriter. Over it, hang a few framed sketches. Another scene shows Kareena on a tiny balcony, watering her plants.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan bought the home last year and shifted into it earlier this year, ahead of the arrival of their second baby. According to various media reports, the new house has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house and is also more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped.

Meanwhile, the actress shined bright on the Times Square Billboard in New York recently. Interestingly, the billboard displayed the commercial of a jewellery brand, which Khan endorses. Instagramming the video post, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote a short caption, which read, "Shining bright like diamonds and gold on a billboard." On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Irrfan Khan's last project Angrezi Medium. She played a brief role in the sequel. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The upcoming film is still in the filming process.

IMAGE: KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/Instagram

