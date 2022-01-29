Kareena Kapoor Gushes Over Saba Pataudi's Throwback Pic With Saif & Sharmila Tagore

Saba Pataudi often treats fans with unseen glimpses of the Pataudi clan and her latest Instagram post is all about reminiscing good old times with her mother Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif Ali Khan. The picture comes from the trio's London vacation, with Saba hoping that such 'carefree days' return soon. Her latest post not only drew reactions from fans but also Kareena Kapoor Khan as she remarked 'how nice' they look.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Saba Pataudi's post with Saif & Sharmila Tagore

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 29, Saba shared the throwback pic where Saif Ali Khan can be seen clad in a brown jacket, while the veteran legend stuns in a yellow saree. On the other hand, Saba is clad in a white sweater. The trio could be seen all smiles for the camera as they enjoy drinks in a restaurant. In the caption, she wrote, "Past....#oldisgold I pray these carefree days will return soon!". Take a look.

The picture grabbed the attention of netizens, who dropped comments like "So lovely", "so adorable", "beautiful and cute" among others. The picture drew a reaction from Kareena Kapoor too, as she wrote, "How nice you all look (with red heart emojis)."

Only days ago, Saba shared a monochrome glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the photo, Ibrahim is seen sitting comfortably on his father's lap as the actor smiles for the camera. Saba captioned it as "Father-Son...Some bonds last forever. Masha'Allah.” She further added," Copyright (camera emoji): Me.”

More on Saif and Kareena's work front

Recently seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, Saif will now be seen playing the role of the antagonist 'Lankesh' in the mythological drama Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. He also has the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film titled Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and also has Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in important roles.

