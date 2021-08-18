Kareena Kapoor Had 'fleeting Thought' About Surrogacy; Reveals Saif Ali Khan's Reaction

Recently, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she and her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan considered going for surrogacy before they conceived their second child, Jeh. In her conversation with Hindustan Times Brunch, Kareena said that she had a 'fleeting thought' about surrogacy. She also talked about Saif's reaction to listening to the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had 'fleeting thought' about surrogacy

During her chat with the outlet, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that 'surrogacy was a fleeting conversation' with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She said that they talked about it as an 'option.' She revealed Saif's instant reaction was, "If we can have children, why not try and do it ourselves?" The couple then decided that if God wants it, it will happen. Thus, they tried and that is how it happened.

Kapoor said that carrying both her children has been 'the greatest joy for her.' She added that she 'actually enjoyed it all.' Kapoor said that she did not care about others when her face and feet were 'bloated.' Speaking about her work during pregnancies, the Good Newwz actor stated that the best part was that her brands and people she worked with, did not care about such things. She told that it should not 'matter any size that one is' after having two children.

Recently, Kapoor released her book titled Pregnancy Bible. Saif Ali Khan, too, has contributed to the book by penning the afterword, in which he mentions when Kapoor contemplated if surrogacy would be the right choice. According to Pinkvilla, Saif wrote, "Things are pressured for a female actor in our industry. How you look is often everything! When we first began our relationship, she was a size zero, shopping in the kids’ section of stores because those were the only things that would fit her. She was doing super well for herself with work and her appearance played a big part in it."

The Tashan actor added, "Pregnancies take their toll on your body; it takes you a while to return to shape. Kareena was worried about these things. When we first talked about having children, she even briefly wondered if she should consider a surrogate. But she then realised that everything in life needs your 100 per cent. Once she had made up her mind, she was all in."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents to two boys- Taimur and Jeh. The couple welcomed Taimur in 2016 when Kapoor was 35 years old. The second baby boy, Jeh was born in February this year.

