Kareena Kapoor Has Her 'favourite Food', Shares Lunch Picture With Fans

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor often gives her fans a sneak peek into her life through her social media posts. On May 24, she took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of having Kerala-style lunch. She also captioned it by calling her ‘favourite meal’.

Kareena Kapoor’s traditional south Indian lunch

The Refugee star shared a picture of a classic south Indian style rice topped with sambar. The dish was served on a banana leaf, how it is traditionally served in Kerala. She captioned the post by writing, “My favourite lunch”. See her post below.

Image- @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

She has been sharing motivational quotes on her Instagram for her fans to help them keep a positive state of mind amid this difficult time. Before this, she shared a picture of her donning a unicorn-printed dress on her Instagram stories. Her hair was left open in the picture. The 3 Idiots actor wore minimal makeup in the photo. She also penned a short motivational quote for her fans by writing, “Stay in stay safe and don’t lose hope”.

Image- @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

She also reshared Mumbai Police's Instagram post that was a pun on her and her husband Saif Ali Khan's name. The post read, "Agar tum mask neeche 'Kareena' to bohot un-'Saif' situation ho sakta hai". The post also featured her and Saif's monochrome picture.

On the work front:

The 40-year-old diva has impressed the audience with her versatility and the eccentric roles she has portrayed in her films so far. Some of her most popular movies are Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and Veere Di Wedding. She was last seen in the 2020 movie Angrezi Medium. She played the character of Naina in the film who was a part of the London police. The cast of the movie also includes Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. She will next be seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Sigh Chaddha. It is the Hindi film adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. The cast of the film also includes Aamir Khan and it s directed by Atul Kulkarni. The movie is expected to release this year but the date has not been announced yet.

Image- @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

