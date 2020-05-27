Kareena Kapoor's Hit Movies From Every Genre; See Full List

Kareena Kapoor has established herself as a versatile actor over the years. The Bollywood diva was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and will next be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has made her appearance in over 60 Hindi films cutting across genre lines. With all that said now, here are some of Kareena Kapoor's hit movies from every genre:

Kareena Kapoor's hit movies from every genre

Golmaal 3

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal 3 is the third instalment of the Golmaal franchise. The movie, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Khemu, is an action-comedy with a run time of 140 minutes. The film was declared a blockbuster at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood for the year 2010. Kareena Kapoor's comic role as Daboo was widely appreciated by fans and critics.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Reveals Intriguing Secrets About Amrita Singh And Her Weight Loss Journey

Jab We Met

The 2007 romantic-comedy flick is helmed by one of the prominent directors of Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali. The movie features Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and it marked their fourth on screen collaboration. This is one of the hit movies from the rom-com genre featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie, which garnered her Best Actress Award in the leading role, is known for its scenic locations and was filmed in Bathinda and Shimla.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Films Where The Actor Essayed Serious Roles

Aitraaz

The film Aitraaz, helmed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai, was released in the year 2004. The movie, featuring Akshay Kumar along with two female leads, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra, is a romantic-thriller-courtroom drama. It was a commercial success and received several awards and nominations. Apart from the storyline, the soundtrack was highly praised by critics and the songs topped charts on several platforms. Some of the most popular songs of the film includeTala Tum Tala Tum, Nazar Aa Raha Hai, Yeh Dil Tumpse Aa Gaya, and several others.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'What Women Want': Empowering Statements By Guests On The Show

3 Idiots

3 Idiots is directed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie features an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya. It is one of the most popular of all times and one of Kareena Kapoor's most successful flicks. The actors have also received several awards and accolades.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unforgettable Dialogues On Life And Happiness From Her Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.