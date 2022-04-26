Kareena Kapoor Hogs Delicious Snacks With Taimur; Saif Ali Khan Turns Photobomber; See Pic

Monday was an eventful day for Kareena Kapoor's Nawabi family, as they hosted Soha Ali Khan's book launch to support her and Kunal Kemmu for their latest writing adventure. After the end of the book launch event, the elite family spent some quality time together by the pool.

While Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed some swimming time, little Jeh's playtime included reading children's books with mom Kareena. The family's close friend Alexandra Galligan took to social media to share some inside glimpses of their fun time.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's playtime diaries with Taimur and Jeh

In one photo, Kareena Kapoor can be seen hogging delicious snacks after Taimur's swimming session. Meanwhile, dad Saif Ali Khan unknowingly turns into a photo bomber for them. Take a look at the cute photo below:

In another picture, a doting mom Kareena reads a children's book to her youngest son Jeh Ali Khan. The little baby looks happy as the camera captures the candid moment. Going by the photos, it appears that the elite family did not just enjoy the book launch event, but also spent a beautiful evening together filled with laughter, smiles, and delicious food. Check out their photos here:

This comes just a week after Kareena shared an adorable photo of her family from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony via social media. While doing so, she also explained the difficulty of trying to get a good photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh. The Tashan star opted for a stunning Manish Malhotra saree to attend the event. She completed her look with a statement maangtika, pearl jhumkas, and a matching necklace.

In terms of work, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles alongside Aamir Khan. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the music of the movie is given by composer Pritam. Lastly, the film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan