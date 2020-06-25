Kareena Kapoor & Others Who Made An Impressive Debut But Received Flak For Roles Later

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed many actors who made a humongous buzz with their debut performance, but received flak from the audiences later. However, they strived hard and stood their ground to come back again until they proved themselves. Here’s taking a look at the career graphs of actors who received flak from the audiences, but emerged out to be exceptional actors.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the 2000 drama Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan which gained her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. However, she followed it with a series of failures like Yaadien & Fida with box office collection of only 14 crores each. Although she did appear in movies like Aitraaz, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which performed well at the box office, it didn’t give the diva the career-high she needed.

Her 2007 flick Jab We Met became one of the biggest milestones of her career which paved way for her to become one of the highest-paid actors of the industry. After struggling during her initial years, now Kareena Kapoor has emerged out as one of the finest actors.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai back in the year 2000 alongside Amisha Patel. His stint in the movie made him an overnight superstar, however, his following movies like Fiza which collected 24 crores, Yaadein at 14 crores and Mission Kashmir with box-office collection of 38 crores performed poorly at the box office and were termed flop until his ensemble melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which went on to become a humongous success at the silver screen.

Hrithik’s success was again followed by several poorly received movie Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage & more until the release of Koi… Mil Gaya. The science-fiction movie became the turning point of his career. Now, the actor has several hit movies like War, Super 20, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara & others in his kitty.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is another artist who received flak from fans during his initial years. After being a background dancer for several years, he made his debut in Ken Ghosh’s romantic comedy Ishq Vishq back in the year 2003. The movie was super hit and it also garnered him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his portrayal of a teenage student. After Ishq Vishq, Shahid’s career graph took a downfall.

The actor was a part of several movies like Dil Maange More with bo collection of 7 crores, Fida collected 14 crores , while Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi with 8 crores, which failed to collect money at the ticket windows. However, his roles in movies like Vivah & Jab We Met proved to be a boon for his career graph. Now, Shahid Kapoor has exceptional roles like Haider, Maharawal Ratan Singh & more in his kitty.

