Kareena Kapoor In Maxi Dress To Kriti Sanon's Breezy Blue Look; All B-Town Celebs Spotted

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were spotted outside Randhir Kapoor's house, Kriti Sanon stepped out in a mini dress and more celebs were clicked in the city.

Swati Singh
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor visited her dad Randhir Kapoor's residence with her younger son Jeh. She looked stylish in a pastel-hued floral dress as she carried her little munchkin in her arms.

Karisma Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karisma Kapoor was also clicked outside Randhir Kapoor's residence and she looked chic in a white oversized buttoned kurta and blue striped trousers.

Kriti Sanon
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon was snapped in Juhu and she looked pretty in a blue thigh-length dress teamed up with a brown shoulder bag and flats.

Varun Dhawan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were clicked at the airport as they returned from the shoot. While Varun looked uber-cool in a sweatshirt and trousers, Janhvi opted for a beige co-ord set.

Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Bandra and she looked chic in a beige body-hugging top and acid-wash blue denim paired with white sneakers.

Rajkummar Rao
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra kickstarted the promotion of their upcoming film. Sanya donned an orange crop top styled with blue jeans; Rajkummar looked dapper in black pants & striped t-shirt.

Vaani Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor was spotted in casuals at Santacruz. The 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor donned a camouflage tank top and black trousers.

Dhanashree
Image: Varinder Chawla

Choreographer Dhanashree posed for the paparazzi as she was clicked outside a restaurant in Bandra. The 25-year-old looked gorgeous in a black and white striped ankle-length dress.

