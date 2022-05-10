Kareena Kapoor Is A Proud Mother After Elder Son Taimur Receives Yellow Belt In Taekwondo

It was a proud moment for actor Kareena Kapoor whose elder son Taimur won a yellow belt in Taekwondo. Kareena took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a picture of her son with two friends seen wearing a taekwondo uniform, which is known as 'dobok'. Apart from this, several pictures and videos of the actor post the event have gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Kareena, Saif, and Taimur were seen coming out of their car outside Kiran's Taekwondo Training Academy in Mumbai. In another video, the trio is seen striking a taekwondo pose with Taimur's trainer.

In the picture shared by Kareena on her Instagram, Taimur is seen striking a taekwondo pose, wearing his uniform and yellow belt. She captioned the picture, “Go go go" along with heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor's elder son Taimur receives yellow belt in Taekwondo

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and have two children--five-year-old Taimur and ten-month-old Jehangir Ali Khan. Recently on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kareena shared a picture with her sons on social media while penning a beautiful note. “The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day”. The photo had Kareena posing with her sons Taimur and Jeh in the sea.

Recently, Taimur whose videos often become a topic of discussion among the fans received attention on social media after his video asking photographers to not click went viral.

A pap favourite since his birth, the 5-year-old was seen asking the photographers not to click him as he was out and about with his parents. The video went viral on social media platforms. The audience’s fascination for the star kids in general and Taimur, in particular, has often been discussed, with his parents also commenting on the need for space for children.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in Good Newwz will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which releases in August. Apart from this, Kareena will soon be seen making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena is also set to collaborate with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor on an upcoming project.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla