Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, & Other Celebs Spotted Out And About In Mumbai

Fan-favourite celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others were spotted on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Kangana Ranaut
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-white traditional outfit. She wore sunglasses and completed her look as she donned white jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in Bandra wearing an all-pink outfit as she stepped into her car.

Aly Goni
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Model and actor Aly Goni was spotted at a gym in Andheri as he was seen sporting a jersey and carried a bright orange bag.

Khushi Kapoor
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor waved to the camera as she got into her car, clad in an all-black outfit. She tied her t-shirt into a knot in front and wore a black hoodie as well.

Abhishek Bachchan
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Bachchan was seen at Sunny Super Sound, Juhu, in a bright red cap as he wore a grey hoodie and a stunning pair of white sneakers.

Yash
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Yash was spotted on September 28 as he entered the Mumbai airport sporting black casual wear, completing his stylish look with a black beanie.

Kareena Kapoor
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor wore a simple pastel blue outfit and stunned as she accompanied it with a necklace.

Shriya Pilgaonkar
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shriya Pilgaonkar posed for the camera as she wore a simple crop top and joggers, around which she tied a hoodie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: kareena kapoor, babita, janhvi kapoor
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other female B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other female B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen; celebrities spotted across Mumbai in stylish outfits

Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen; celebrities spotted across Mumbai in stylish outfits
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com