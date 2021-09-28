Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, & Other Celebs Spotted Out And About In Mumbai

Last Updated: 28th September, 2021 23:22 IST

Shriya Pilgaonkar posed for the camera as she wore a simple crop top and joggers, around which she tied a hoodie.

Actor Yash was spotted on September 28 as he entered the Mumbai airport sporting black casual wear, completing his stylish look with a black beanie.

Abhishek Bachchan was seen at Sunny Super Sound, Juhu, in a bright red cap as he wore a grey hoodie and a stunning pair of white sneakers.

Khushi Kapoor waved to the camera as she got into her car, clad in an all-black outfit. She tied her t-shirt into a knot in front and wore a black hoodie as well.

Model and actor Aly Goni was spotted at a gym in Andheri as he was seen sporting a jersey and carried a bright orange bag.

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in Bandra wearing an all-pink outfit as she stepped into her car.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-white traditional outfit. She wore sunglasses and completed her look as she donned white jewellery.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.