Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Share UNSEEN Photos On Mother Babita’s Birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared pictures of their mother, Babita, on the occasion of her birthday. Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of a young Babita holding baby Karisma in her arms. Kareena, on the other hand, has posted a recent picture of her mother with her son, Jeh Ali Khan. For the unversed, the actors are sisters and children of parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor shares adorable photo of Jeh with Babita

Kareena Kapoor is a regular in sharing glimpses of her family on social media. On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, the 3 Idiots actress has shared an unseen picture of Babita with Jeh Ali Khan. In the black and white photo, Babita can be smiling ear to ear while she dines with her grandson, Jeh. The moment was seemingly caught candidly and Kareena wrote in the caption, “My MA…My first home…My forever home…❤️ Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known…”

As soon as Kareena posted the photo, various fans and friends from the industry dropped their comments wishing Babita a happy birthday. Kareena’s cousin sister, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Happy bday Aunty 💋💞”. A friend of the actress, Malaika Arora wrote about how similar Jeh and Kareena look by commenting, “Happy birthday aunty ❤️🤗❤️ bebo jeh baba is you ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Several other celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Amruta Arora, Poonam Damania, Mallika Bhatt and others also commented on the post.

Karisma shares childhood photo on Babita's birthday

Former actress Babita celebrates her 76th birthday today (April 20). On the occasion, along with Kareena, her elder daughter Karisma Kapoor also wished her on Instagram. Karisma shared an unseen picture of her childhood with her mother. In the picture, baby Karisma can be seen in a pink frock while Babita is dressed in an off-shouldered pink and green outfit.

Karisma posted the picture with the caption, “To the OG Sunita: हैप्पी बर्थडे टू यू. Love you Mama” The caption of the post indicated to a quintessential birthday song Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye from the movie Farz in which Babita played the role of Sunita. Several friends of Karisma wished her mother a happy birthday in the comments section. What caught the eye of the internet was a comment by Kareena Kapoor that read, “Uffffff mom was too HOT♥️♥️we get it from our MAMA”