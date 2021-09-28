Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Send Birthday Wishes To 'legend' Ranbir Kapoor; See Pics

As Bollywood's rockstar Ranbir Kapoor clocked in his 39th birthday on September 28, 2021. wishes have been pouring in from his fans, family and eminent members of the film industry. The Kapoor clan, including the sister duo Kareena Kapoor and Karisma, also wished their cousin with adorable throwback photos, hailing him as a 'legend'. He also received heartwarming wishes from mother Neetu Kapoor as well as sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The Jab We Met actor treated fans with an unseen picture of Ranbir cradling baby Taimur, while Karisma shared a throwback picture with the Barfi star sending him the 'tighest hug back'. Ranbir Kapoor can be often seen chilling with his sisters on various festivities, glimpses of which are shared on social media handles.

Kareena, Karisma send birthday wishes to Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to their Instagram story today, Bebo shared a candid click of Ranbir and her elder son Taimur, with the former looking dapper in a white shirt while the little one looking adorable in a grey and green snowman warmer. Tagging Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the post, she wrote," Happy birthday legend". On the other hand, Karisma's throwback upload saw Ranbir tightly hugging her from behind as they pose for the camera. She wrote," Happy birthday Ranbir! Tightest hug back" along with pink hearts and smiley emojis. Take a look.

The Kapoor clan, including his mother Neetu Kapoor, uploaded a family photo from a party, which included Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Wishing her son, she wrote,", "Happy birthday my Heartbeat love n blessings in abundance.".Riddhima also wished her younger sibling along with a family photo and wrote, "To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much ♥️ #youngerbutwiser😁".

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, having delivered iconic performances in Rockstar, Barfi, Sanju, and Wake Up Sid among others. On the work front, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. He will also be in Karan Malhotra's directorial Shamshera as well as Luv Ranjan's next directorial venture opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @KARISMA KAPOOR)