Sister duo Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor as well as other members of the Kapoor lineage are pouring wishes for Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra on their wedding anniversary today, February 3. Kareena's cousin Armaan clocked two years of marriage with Anissa, and penned a sweet tribute for the latter with glimpses from their wedding celebrations. The Lekar Hum Deewana Dil actor called Anissa the 'best wife' and thanked her for giving him the 'happiest years' of his life.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, February 3, the Jab We Met actor posted a picture of the couple dazzling in matching black outfits and wrote, "Happy anniversary favourites,", while Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture alongside the lovebirds from a party and wrote, "Happy anniversary to my favourites". Take a look.

Similarly, the mother-daughter duo of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures of the couple as they wished them on their special day. While the veteran shared a collage of their pictures and wrote, "Happy anniversary... love n blessings", Sahni tagged Armaan and Anissa on her Instagram story.

Armaan Jain wishes his 'Jaan' Anissa Malhotra on wedding anniversary

Sharing glimpses from their wedding ceremony on Instagram, Armaan penned a sweet tribute for Malhotra that read, "Happy Anniversary my Jaaan! Been the 2 happiest years of my life and look forward to eternity with you! Thank you for being the best wife anyone could ask for... Love you !!"

Anissa also shared a peek into the duo's intimate celebration with their close ones, which was all about an exquisite dinner setup and the couple relishing their decorated house. In the caption, she mentioned, "Celebrated 2 years of us with an intimate dinner at home with our family! Thank you to the incredible @doitup.today for making our day extra special with the most exquisite set-up and to @aaayeshamehta for making it happen!"

For the uninitiated, Armaan Jain is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain and Raj Kapoor's grandson. He entered Bollywood in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil alongside Deeksha Seth.

