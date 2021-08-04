Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann, Others Join Hands For Terror-based Venture?

Are multiple actors collaborating for a new venture? The actors seemed to tease a venture based on terror. The official announcement is set to arrive on Wednesday night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, others tease terror-based venture?

Kareena and other stars Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and others took to her Instagram stories to share what seemed like a teaser poster of the new project. With an image of a blast wreaking a property into flames and cars into pieces, the image introduced an event about '12 hours of terror.' It added that 9 individuals from Italy, 7 from Japan, 7 from Bangladesh and 1 from India, had lost their lives in the 'deadly' attack.

Along with the image, they shared a timer, that read 11 hours, 59 minutes and 35 seconds were left. As per that, the announcement is likely to come up after 9.20 PM.

It is not clear in what capacity the stars are set to be associated with the venture., whether they would star in it or are just promoting it.

Stars' previous association with terror-based ventures

As far as terror-based projects are concerned, Kareena has starred in films like Dev, Refuge, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, among others.

Rajkummar Rao too had starred in a terror-based film, Omerta. The movie, directed by Hansal Mehta, had hit the theatres in 2017.

Though not much is known about Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, the movie too seemed to be based on a terror-related or crime-based event. The movie, directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani, is set to release later this year.

"This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor.

"I can't wait to transport myself to Ram sir's world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey," the actor said in a statement at the time of release.

(With PTI inputs)

