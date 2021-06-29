Kareena Kapoor Khan All Set To Get Back To Work By October This Year: Reports

Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared in films like Veere Di Wedding, Good Newwz, and Angrezi Medium over the last few years. The iconic actor, who is now a mother of two, will be resuming work soon, according to a report by Bollywood Life. It revealed that there is a good chance that Kareena will go back on sets in October of this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to resume shooting this year

Popularly known as Bebo, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took some time away from films after getting pregnant with her second child with Saif Ali Khan. While Taimur Ali Khan was born to the Bollywood power couple back in 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy, the couple’s second, was born earlier in February this year. After having taken some time off the rigorous film schedules, Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly ready to get back to her work now. In fact, it was revealed that she will resume filming for a project in October 2021.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming movies and other plans

It was also revealed that the actor might end up resuming work with the multi-starrer film Takht. The Karan Johar directorial that will also star Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and more, has been in the works for some time now, with the pandemic and Kareena’s second pregnancy delaying it a little. Although there has been no official confirmation about it yet, the 3 Idiots fame seems to still be looking at various scripts while she waits to get back to her shooting days. According to the report, the Jab We Met star has also been focusing on fitness these days, with her diet and workouts kept in thorough check.

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan

Before taking a hiatus from work as she got pregnant, Kareena had finished filming for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha, wherein Aamir Khan will play the titular role opposite her. Not too long ago, Kareena was also seen celebrating her elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s 47th birthday. Along with some family and close friends, Kareena organised a dinner celebration for Karisma, which was attended by many including their BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora.

