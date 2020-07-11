Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday Announce Special Quiz Game; Read Details

The official social media handle of Flipkart recently announced a game for its users and fans of Bollywood films. The game will feature a quiz based on the lives and films of several female Bollywood actors. Read on to know more details about the story:

Flipkart announces a new Bollywood quiz game

On Friday, July 11, 2020, the official Instagram handle of Flipkart posted a video that featured several leading ladies of Bollywood. This video was posted to announce a new quiz game to promote the Flipkart’s official site. In this video, fans can see actors like Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and others.

These actors announced the name of the game and it is called SuperFan. It can be played on Flipkart Videos. The actors will also ask 10 questions and a lucky winner will get a 'special message' from the actors. This is also to promote Flipkart Video, which is recently launched by the site.

In the caption of this video, the official IG handle of Flipkart wrote, “Your favourite stars have a surprise for you! Play #SuperFan starting on 10th July, only on Flipkart App. #KareenaKapoorKhan #AnanyaPandey #JacquelineFernandez #TaapseePannu #SaraAliKhan #AnupamaChopra #FilmCompanion #Bollywood #BollywoodStars #BollywoodActress #BollywoodUpdates #FlipkartVideo”. This video has garnered over eight hundred likes. Here is the post:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Laal Singh Chaddha will feature Aamir Khan in the lead role. It is an adaptation of the iconic Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump. Fans of the actor are highly eager for the release of the film. On the other hand, Takht will feature actors like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, among others, in major roles. It will also feature Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, actor Ananya Panday will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, sharing the big screen with Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and penned by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani

