Kareena Kapoor Khan & Anil Kapoor Pose Together In Ethnic Wear, Fans Call Them 'jhakaas'

On July 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and surprised her fans and followers with a snap featuring herself and veteran actor, Anil Kapoor. The Tashan actor has joined hands with Anil Kapoor for a mystery project that has left her fans on the edge. In the stunning picture, the duo can be seen flaunting their traditional avatar. Many of their fans have been guessing the occasion, the Kapoors have dressed for.

A glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan & Anil Kapoor's 'OG' ethnic avatar

In the stunning picture, Kareena can be seen dressed in a beautiful yellow floor-length Anarkali dress. She accessorised herself with a diamond-studded choker necklace and matching earrings. She went for subtle makeup and styled her hair neatly. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor donned a cream and gold sherwani. He added a pair of black boots to complete his look. The actors can be seen posing together and flashing bright smiles. Sharing the picture, Kareena simply captioned, "The OGs", while Anil Kapoor also shared the picture on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Always photograph ready!".

As the picture was up on the internet, many of their fans couldn't stop drooling over them. Several fans took to their social media handle to compliment them. A fan tweeted, "Always smashing". Another one added, "very nice looking sir". A netizen chipped in, "Jhakaaaaaaas (fantastic)", while another one called them, "evergreen".

The Tashan star was supposed to share a screen with Anil Kapoor in a multi-starrer flick titled Takht. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor among others. However, once the announcement about the periodic drama was made, there were no further updates on the project.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also features South superstar Naga Chaitanya. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Also, Anil Kapoor will next feature in Jug Jugg Jeeya, alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. He was last seen in a web series titled Ak Vs Ak with director and actor, Anurag Kashyap.

IMAGE: ANIL KAPOOR/ KAREENA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

