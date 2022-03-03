Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kajol's Reunion After A Long Time Makes 'K3G' Fans Nostalgic; Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol had a mini-reunion on Thursday as the duo was clicked outside the Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. This quickly turned into a nostalgic moment for the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fans as the Jodi is loved for their on-screen sisters' role in the film. Meanwhile, it also sparked speculations if the pair will be reuniting once again. Kareena and Kajol wore coordinated outfits, black trousers paired with a white shirt. Both ran into each other which resulted in some healthy conversations.

Kajol reunites with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The video that went viral on social media sees Kareena and Kajol catching up on whatever has happened in their lives lately. Kajol asks, "How's your new baby?" while Kareena smiles and says, "Oh god it's already a year. We all had Covid and everything." To this, Kajol said that she had also contracted COVID. It was at that moment when Kareena revealed that her sister Karisma Kapoor just tested positive for the virus. "Lolo just turned positive yesterday," she said.

The K3G pair shared a warm hug with the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor planting a kiss on Bebo's cheek. Fans were quick to respond as one wrote, "Beautiful and gorgeous both are my favourite," another one quipped, "Seeing them I remembered bole chudiya bole kangna," and others even dropped hearts to the post.

Kajol and Kareena worked together in K3G

Kajol and Kareena worked together in two films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and We Are Family. 2001 Indian Hindi-language family-drama film, K3G was a super hit starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, with a cameo appearance by Rani Mukherji and others. The film revolves around a story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

More on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

In the film, Kareena Kapoor played Pooja "Poo" Sharma Raichand, while Kajol played the character of Anjali Sharma Raichand: Om's daughter, Pooja's elder sister. At that time, Kareena even said that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... was primarily Kajol's film as her own character was a supporting one. Bebo opened up about not knowing dancing well and that she worked hard on her dancing skills.

Image: Twitter/@Rajul