Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor React To Zahaan Kapoor's Debut In Bollywood

Great-grandson of legendary Bollywood actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor is all set to make his debut in the film industry with Hansal Mehta's upcoming untitled crime thriller. Taking to his Instagram, the director announced his new venture with Zahan Kapoor and amongst a plethora of congratulations, the upcoming actor also received love from his cousins, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Check out their reaction to Zahan's debut movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor reacts to Zahan's debut

Taking to their Instagram, the Kapoor sisters wasted no time reposting the exciting news on their respective social media handles. Younger cousin Kareena reshared the post writing, 'so happy for you darling'. On the other hand, Karisma forwarded best wishes to her younger cousin by writing, 'Congrats handsome'. The young actor reposted their wishes on his Instagram handle.

Zahan Kapoor is the son of Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy and grandson of actor Shashi Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

Other celebs congratulating Zahan Kapoor

Other members of the Kapoor clan were also seen sending wishes to the upcoming actor. Actor Aadar Jain also took to his Instargam to wish Zahan by writing, 'Smash bro'. Actress Dia Mirza expressed her anticipation for the movie by sharing the poster and writing, 'This is so special, can't wait'.

Along with the celebrities, netizens also seemed excited about the young actor's debut. Reacting to Hnasal Mehta's announcement, several fans commented about how they cannot wait to see Zahan Kapoor on the big screen. A few fans wished the whole team a smooth journey while making the movie.

More on Hansal Mehta's upcoming project

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the director is known for his movies like Chhalaang, Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta. Taking to his Instagram to make the official announcement, the director also introduced veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal. The upcoming movie will be produced by Anubhav Sinha and T-Series Films. The filming of the untitled movie is in progress as confirmed by the director.

