Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Beauties Show You How To Slay In Orange Outfits

Bollywood actors have always given major fashion goals whenever they have stepped out in style. Here are some Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and others who completely slayed in orange colour outfits. Check out their pics below to take style cues for slaying in your orange outfits-

Bollywood actors rocking in orange colour outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing in an orange colour one piece. The dress has a full sleeve on the right-hand side and a full-sleeve cold shoulder on the left-hand side. She has a V cut at the right-hand side waist of her three-fourth length dress. She has given her wavy hair a centre partition and tied them in a bun at the back of her head. She has applied white colour nail paint and has worn black colour heels. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude shade makeup.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan is seen posing in an orange colour three-fourth balloon sleeve crop op with high-waist loose pants. She has worn golden colour long and hanging accessories around her neck, ears, and fingers. Her black high heels completely give justice to her outfit. She has given her wavy hair a centre partition and tied them in a loose ponytail at the back of her head, leaving them to look messy. Radhika Madan has applied nude shade makeup.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif can be seen posing in a body fit wrinkled material orange colour one-piece dress. Her dress is sleeveless and has a deep V-neck cut. She has worn silver colour earrings and left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. Her basic make-up look is perfectly complementing her outfit style.

