Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Actors Who Had A Productive Way Of Spending Their Weekend

A number of Bollywood celebrities have been utilizing their time during the COVID-19 lockdown in the best way possible. Few people have been working on growing their knowledge, while others are focusing on their physical strength. Here is a look at a few female actors and what they were up to, this weekend.

Actresses and their weekends

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy working on herself this weekend. The actor posted a picture of herself on social media, where she could be seen taking a selfie after a proper workout routine. She could be seen pouting wearing black sportswear and no makeup. Kareena Kapoor Khan also pointed out how she pouts at least 100 times a day.

2. Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari has been brushing up her memory from the time she was shooting for the second season of her web series, Four More Shots Please. She could be seen wearing a pair of white pants with a white shirt and a white blazer. The all-white look goes well for a business meeting kind of look. Her makeup has also been kept light and well-blended.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently posted a fun picture where she could be seen wholeheartedly laughing at a sunlit spot in her house. In the picture posted, she can be seen with barely any makeup while she is clicked in her natural element as she spends the weekend relaxing at home. In the caption for the post, she has wished her fans a happy sunlight Sunday. Alia Bhatt has also thanked Anushka Sharma for encouraging her to find the well-lit spot in her house.

4. Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat recently posted a picture with the Mumbai police along with a note appreciating their efforts. In the picture, she could be seen at Marine Drive while having a conversation with four police officers who were on duty. In the caption for the post, the actor thanked the officials for keeping the city safe working even in such unprecedented times.

5. Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray has been spending the weekend exploring her spiritual self and shedding some light on Buddhist traditions. She posted a video of the Buddhist prayer wheels and wrote about how important they are in the Buddhist tradition. She also wrote about how it diffuses negative energies and karma. She elaborately wrote about the working of the wheel and its effects.

