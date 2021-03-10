Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Spotted Heading Out For A Test Drive; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. The couple has been spotted in public for the first time since they welcomed their second child, a few days ago. Saif Ali Khan was seen taking his new car for a test drive, with Kareena was seen tagging along for company. The viral video quickly received an excited reaction from netizens.

Saif and Kareena head out for a test drive

Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy with her second child is the reason why both she and Saif have largely remained out of the public eye for quite some time. It was recently announced that Kareena had given birth to their second child. However, the arrival of their child has not stopped the couple from spending time with each other, as they were spotted heading out for a test drive. They were seen leaving for a drive in their new SUV car in Bandra on Tuesday, making it their first public appearance since their second child’s birth.

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla's Instagram comments

Both Saif and Kareena were seen in casual outfits as they left in their car, with Saif on the driving seat. Their fans were quick to react to this viral video and expressed their excitement. Some even took guesses about the car in the comments section. Just a couple of days ago, Kareena had posted a picture with her newborn child on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She wrote in the caption, “There’s nothing women can’t do”, along with sharing one of the rarest pictures of her second son.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had gotten married to each other in 2012. Their first child Taimur was born in 2016 and gained popularity in the public eye rather quickly. Both Kareena and Saif have strongly established their respective acting careers and continue to actively work in films. While Kareena’s last appearance in a movie is in Good Newwz, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman.

