Actor Malaika Arora is currently recovering from the injuries sustained after meeting a car accident in Navi Mumbai on April 2, 2022. The accident involved three cars including the actor's as it took place on Saturday near Khalapur Toll Naka. Arora was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital after she sustained minor injuries.

The 48-year-old was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after which her sister Amrita and beau Arjun Kapoor were spotted visiting her house. Days after the accident, actor and friend Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted paying a visit to the injured actor at her residency. Longtime partner actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted visiting Malaika Arora.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor visit Malaika Arora

As per pictures from the entertainment photographer Varinder Chawla, Kareena Kapoor Khan reached Arora's residence to pay her a visit after the accident. The 41-year-old wore a casual white tee and black pants paired with neon pink shoes. On the other hand, beau Arjun Kapoor wore a blue button-up as he went to visit his partner. See the pictures below.

Image Credit: Varindar Chawla

Malaika Arora's car accident

On April 2, 2022, Malaika Arora was returning to Mumbai after attending a fashion show in Pune when she was involved in a car accident with two other cars near Khalapur Toll Naka. As per pictures accessed by Republic Media Network, her black Range Rover had a visible dent due to the impact. The collision had also left the other car involved in the car partially damaged.

After the accident, the actor was rushed to Apollo hospital where she was treated for her minor injuries and her condition reportedly stabilized. Pictures accessed by Republic Media Network showed the actor clutching her head with a cloth as she was seated in a wheelchair. The actor is yet to release an official statement pertaining to the accident and share a health update for the concerned fans.

Meanwhile, sister Amrita Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen visiting her house on Sunday. Fans also took to social media to wish the actor a speech recovery and express concern for her well-being.

Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/@malaikaarora