Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms Working On Rhea Kapoor's Upcoming 'super Cool' Production

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday confirmed that she will be starring in film producer Rhea Kapoor's next venture. Kareena, who has previously collaborated with Rhea on Veere Di Wedding, said the upcoming film is 'slightly different' from their 2018 movie.

"I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not 'Veere 2' ('Veere Di Wedding'). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story," the 41-year-old actor told PTI. Kareena revealed the makers have finalised the cast for the film and hope to start production by the end of this year or early 2023.

"Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can't wait for her to announce (the film). It will start (shooting) by the end of this year or January." Kareena will next be seen opposite superstar Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to be released on August 11.

She recently finished shooting for the feature film adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie will premiere on Netflix.

