Kareena Kapoor Khan Dives Into A Crime-mystery On Sunday Night During Lockdown

On April 18, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and revealed her plans for Sunday night. The actor managed to utilise her weekend to the fullest by reading a novel. The actor dropped a picture on her Insta story of television presenter Richard Osman’s debut novel, The Thursday Murder Club.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spends her Sunday night reading The Thursday Murder Club

Sharing the picture of the crime-mystery novel, Kareena simply captioned it as, "Sunday night in…" with a red heart. As the pandemic situation is quite uncertain, the Tashan actor seems to be using her time well. On the same day, she dropped a picture of her smart wristwatch. The watch displayed her calories which she burnt out post-workout. Kareena has been actively focusing on her fitness journey again post-pregnancy. As for the caption of the picture, Kareena penned, "Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up". Take a look at her story and her post on Instagram -

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans were quick to drop positive comments. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to praise the actor. Saba Pataudi commented, "Motivation.... Now to try movement!! Wish me luck! Lol. Stay safe and fit... " with a string of emoticons. Shaira Ahmed Khan wrote, "Totally agree" with fire emojis. A fan commented, "That’s the spirit" with the clapping hands' emoticon. Another one wrote, "Warriors never give up! Go on babe". A netizen commented, "People praise beauty, I praise your personality" with a hugging face emoji. Another one wrote, "Power" with praising hands emoji.

Recently, the 3 Idiots actor posted an adorable picture with her family. The picture featured Kareena Kapoor Khan's newborn baby, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. In the snap, Saif can be seen sitting with Taimur and the newborn. Kareena captioned the post as "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?”. The adorable picture swooned her fans' heart as they rushed to compliment the actor. Saba Pataudi, too, commented, "Mahshallah. Stay safe and have a beautiful weekend Bhabs" with hugging and kissing face emoji.

Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.