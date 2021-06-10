Kareena Kapoor Khan Feasts On Biscuits & Chai In Mumbai Rains, Calls It 'the Best Feeling'

As Mumbai is experiencing rainfall since Wednesday morning, June 9, many celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan shared their love for rains in the city. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared what she thought was the best feeling in the rains. The Jab We Met actor feasted on some delicious snacks on Wednesday evening.

Kareena Kapoor welcomes Mumbai rains with delicious snacks

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share the picture of her delicious treats as she welcomed rains in Mumbai. The Veere Di Wedding actor shared the photo of a few bourbon biscuits on her plate along with a cup of tea with the letter K written on it. The picture was inscribed with the word, 'Wednesday'. The 40-year-old actor wrote in the story, "Baarish.. Bourbon.. aur Chai" with heart emoticons and added "The best feeling", along with balloon emoticons. Check out the screenshot of the story-

Right before that, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her Veere Di Wedding co-star and her good friend, actor Sonam Kapoor for her 36th Birthday. Kareena shared a photo of her with Sonam and wrote in the story, "Happy Birthday to my dearest beautiful veere". She added, "Have a fabulous one! Miss You!". Sonam and Kareena celebrated the anniversary of their film Veere Di Wedding last week as it completed three years on June 1, 2021. In the now-disappeared Instagram story, Kareena said the film was the best decision she made.

A sneak peek of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans and followers World Environment day on June 5. The 3 Idiots actor shared a video with the montage of the pictures of her older son Taimur Ali Khan. The little munchkin was seen playing with sand on a beach coast. The 4-year-old was seen in Tom and Jerry's t-shirt as he enjoyed the time in nature's realms. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Protect. Heal. Love. #WorldEnvironmentDay".

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared her mirror selfie with a special message. Kareena has been creating awareness about the covid-19 virus among her 6.7 million followers on Instagram, urging them to follow social distancing and educating about getting vaccinated. Kareena shared a picture of her reflection on the glass doors near the pool and wrote in the caption, "Objects in the mirror (glass) are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal."

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

