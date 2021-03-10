Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her New Hair Colour, Says, 'ready For More Diapers'

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday teased her fans as she headed for a hair transformation post her second delivery. Sharing a picture with stylist Yianni Tsapatori, Kareena asked her fans which colour she was going for and gave two options — Balayage and Blonde.

After a few hours, Kareena took to her Instagram feed and shared the final picture — the actor chose to go with 'Balayage'. "Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers," Kareena wrote. The actor's best friend Malaika Arora shared the picture and commented, "You gorgeous Mama". READ | Karisma Kapoor hails mom & sister Kareena on Women's Day, calls them 'rays of light'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor became proud parents of a baby boy and welcomed their second child recently. The star couple issued a statement on the news, confirming that the mother and baby were doing fine, and conveyed their gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

With 6.2 million followers, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed one whole year on Instagram and the actor shared a special video to celebrate the anniversary. "I lasted 365 days on Gram, phew!", Kareena wrote.

The video features all the happy moments with her family and friends. Glimpses of Kareena's holidays, special occasions, shoots, and epic selfies with pouts and kaftans. The video ends with her showing off her baby bump from her second pregnancy.

"Shall continue to have fun," Kareena captioned the video. Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi dropped a comment and wrote, "â¤ï¸ Mahshallah." [sic] The video received over 4 lakh likes in just one hour.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. Release in 2020, the film was late Irrfan's swansong and was the final film to hit theatres before the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was announced.